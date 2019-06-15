Punjab Civil Services Exam Result Out

Punjab Civil Services Exam Result: Know How To Check

Punjab State Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination- 2018 has been declared. The Punjab Public Service Commission has released the merit list online. Candidates can check the same at the official website. A total of 146 candidates have made the cut.

Devdarshdeep Singh has topped the exam securing 52.43% overall. He is an IIT Delhi alumnus, as per reports. He has also cleared the Indian Forest Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Jagnoor Singh Grewal and Parleen Kaur Kaleka have bagged the second and third position, respectively.

Reportedly, 22,000 students had appeared for the prelims exam.

The Commission had notified the Civil Services exam details in March, 2018. A total of 67 posts had been notified in-- Punjab Civil Service (Executive Branch), Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tehsildar, Food Supply and Consumer Affairs Officer, Block Development & Panchayat Officer, Labour -cum- Conciliation Officer, Employment Generation and Training Officer and Deputy Superintendent Jails / District Probation Officer (Grade-II)) posts.

Meanwhile the Civil Services Exam prelims exam result is expected. The UPSC had conducted the exam on June 2. Close to 10 lakh candidates register for the exam every year. Last year UPSC had released the Civil Services prelims result on July 15.

