Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) Details Tomorrow

The last date for submission of application for OSSTET is December 16.

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) details will be announced tomorrow. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, which conducts the class 10 or matric exam for the affiliated school, would conduct the OSSTET.

The previous edition of the OSSTET was held in December last year. The result was declared on January 7, 2019.

While the new details and the updates are yet to be announced by BSE Odisha, as per the previous notification, in order to pass the exam candidates have to secure minimum 60% marks.

The exam would have two papers-paper 1 (language 1, language 2, Maths and Science/ Social Studies/ Urdu/ Hindi/ Telugu/ Sanskrit, Child Development & Pedagogy, Compulsory) and paper 2 (language 1, language 2, Child Development & Pedagogy, Social Management and Evaluation).

Applicants should be able to read and write in Odia language.

