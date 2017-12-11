Job Opportunities At Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Graduates Eligible

Odisha Mining Corporation Limited (OMC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Junior Executive Assistant and Junior Accountant. Interested candidates can submit their application at the official website of OMC at omcltd.in. OMC is a Gold Category Public Sector Undertaking of Government of Odisha and is the largest State PSU in the Country in Mining Sector. A total of 70 vacancies are open for recruitment in the pay scale Rs 5200-20200 and grade pay Rs 2800.Residents of the state of Odisha (candidates who are native to Odisha) can apply for the above non-executive posts. Candidates belonging to other states are not eligible to apply for the posts. There is no examination fee.Junior Executive Assistant: Candidates with Bachelor's degree (in any discipline) with Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA are eligible to apply.Junior Accountant: Candidates with degree in Commerce with Diploma in Computer Application/ PGDCA are eligible to apply.For each of the above mentioned posts, candidates with higher educational qualification can also apply. Applicants should also have relevant experience in the concerned discipline from any government, PSU or reputed private organization.The eligible age limit for applying is 18-32 years.