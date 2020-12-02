Punjab pre-primary teacher recruitment begins.

Pre-primary teacher recruitment process begins in Punjab. The recruitment is being held for filling 8393 vacant posts. Application forms are available on the official website of the Department of School Education Punjab. Candidates can fill and submit the same till December 21.

This recruitment is for hiring regular teachers for pre-primary classes.

Pre-primary classes were started in government schools in Punjab in November 2017.

Speaking to news agency ANI, State School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla had said that by releasing this advertisement Punjab has become the 'first state in the country to recruit regular teachers for pre-primary classes'.

Out of the total number of vacancies, 3273 are for general, 839 for Backward Classes, 840 for Scheduled Castes (M&B), 839 for Scheduled Castes (R&O), 168 each for Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-M&B), Scheduled Castes (Ex-Servicemen-R&O) and Backward Classes (Ex-Servicemen) and 167 for Sportsperson (General).

Applicants must be between 18-37 years of age as on December 1.

Details on the educational qualification which a candidate should have for the job is given in the official notification.

