Maharashtra SET 2018 Has Begun: What's Next? MH SET 2018 answer keys will be released next.

Maharashtra SET 2018: Answer Key, Final Result, Other Details New Delhi: Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (SET) 2018 is being held at 34 centres across the State, today. The 34th SET is being conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University at Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Nasik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Nanded, Amravati, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, & Panaji (Goa) centres. Objective type examination does not carry negative marking and is held in three separate sessions. 'The result of the MH-SET to be held on 28/01/2018 will be made available on the website: http://setexam.unipune.ac.in as and when it is approved and declared. The candidates will not be intimated individually about their result,' says the exam conducting body regarding the SET result 2018.



The revised qualifying criteria for UGC NET will be implemented for Maharashtra SET 2018. Top 6% of the candidates who had appeared for all the three papers and have secured at least 40% marks in aggregate will be declared as qualified. However the aggregate cut off for candidates of reserved categories is 35%.



After the examination, SET state agency will display the answer key of all the papers online. Candidates can raise objections online on payment of Rs 1000 per question. 'The fee can be paid by debit/credit card or Internet banking only. In case the challenge of any candidate regarding answer keys is accepted, the fee will be refunded to such candidates.' The final answer key of the examination will be released after considering the objections sent by candidates.



