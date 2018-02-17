Lok Sabha Junior Clerk Main Exam Admit Card Released

Candidates should note that on the typing test day, admit cards will be collected at the exam centre. Candidates are therefore suggested to keep a photocopy of the same, in order to appear for the descriptive paper on the next day. In addition to this, candidates are also required to submit copies of degrees/mark sheets and other certificates (details given in the admit card instructions) to the invigilator on the typing test day. 'The candidates belonging to OBC category will be required to submit a declaration attached with call letter in addition to the category/community certificate.'
Close to 1.2 lakh candidates had registered for the Lok Sabha junior clerk prelims. A total of 31 vacancies are open for recruitment. 'The Preliminary Examination will be a qualifying examination. Only those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each component and aggregate in the Preliminary Examination will be called for the Main Examination. The marks secured by the candidates in the Preliminary Examination will not be counted while preparing the final selection list,' the Joint Recruitment Cell, Lok Sabha clarifies about the selection process.