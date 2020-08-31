Kerala's Local Employment Assurance Programme To Provide 50,000 Jobs

Through this scheme, the government will provide 50,000 jobs.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan last week announced the Chief Minister's Local Employment Assurance Programme called the 'Athijeevanam Keraliyam'. Through this scheme, the government will provide 50,000 jobs.

"Kudumbasree will implement this programme to provide employment to 50,000 people this year. An amount of Rs.145 crores is being allotted as part of Rebuild Kerala and Rs. 20.50 crores as plan fund for this project. The project will have five main components," the Chief Minister said.

Through this scheme the government will focus on providing skill training to rural youth, launch new ventures in flood affected areas and promote enterprises.

The scheme will have five major components: Yuva Kerala Project, Kerala Entrepreneurship Development Programme, Connect to Work, Acquiring Resilience and Identity Through Sustainable Employment and Kudumbasree Micro Enterprise Development Programme.

Through Yuva Kerala Project skill training and employment will be provided to 10,000 youths.

Connect to work project will focus on developing skills of youth from rural areas.

Through the Kerala Entrepreneurship Development Programme the government aims to launch 16,800 new ventures in 14 flood-affected blocks of the state,

Acquiring Resilience and Identity Through Sustainable Employment (ARISE) will be attained by providing training in the ten most sought after sectors of the labour market.

It also aims to facilitate enterprise development. Under Kudumbasree Micro Enterprise Development Programme (KMEDP) it aims to start 3,000 individual enterprises and 2,000 group enterprises. Kudumbasree members and their families will be given support to start ventures and it has been estimated by the government that about 10,000 people will benefit from this.

Training in these projects will be provided for free.

