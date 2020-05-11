Kerala PSC Expresses Regret Over Controversial Content, Orders Probe

Kerala PSC has expressed its regret over some remarks published in its fortnightly bulletin

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the state-run hiring agency, has expressed its regret over some remarks published in its fortnightly bulletin which attributed the spread of coronavirus in the country to the Tablighi Jamaat meeting held in Delhi in March this year. The Commission has also instituted a departmental probe and has put the responsibility on three of its staff members working in the Public Relation unit which is responsible for preparing the bulletin.

"The PSC is expressing honest regret over some inappropriate and fictitious information regarding COVID-19 which was included in the April 15 edition of the PSC bulletin," a Commission statement said.

The Commission has also removed the fictitious error from the PSC bulletin, the statement added.

This PSC bulletin is an official publication of the Commission and is a sort of ready reckoner which gives tit-bits to candidates on contemporary issues, besides having various questions and answers, especially on general knowledge and other possible content which can be asked in PSC examinations.

The general public can also subscribe to this bulletin.

Following protests from a few quarters, the PSC decided to order a probe into the matter, and ahead of that it decided to move out three people from that section, reported a news agency.

"Now the normal process of a probe will take place to find out what happened," a PSC official who did not wish to be identified told the news agency.

