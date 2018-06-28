Prasar Bharati, AIR To Recruit Journalism And Mass Communication Graduates

Journalism Jobs, All India Radio Recruitment, Monitoring-Cum-Content Assistant Post

Prasar Bharati has invited applications from graduates (Journalism and Mass Communication) for recruitment to 10 posts of Monitoring-cum-Content Assistants. In the contractual engagement, of one year, candidates shall have to monitor, evaluate radio programmes and do other works related to content creation like writing scripts, translate news summary, writing announcements. Candidates with PG degree or diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication are also eligible to apply. Applicants need to have proficiency in English and Hindi. Applicants must be in the age group of 21-35 years.

The last date to apply is July 31, 2018. After selection, candidates will be posted at the External Services Division, All India Radio, New Delhi.

'Eligible candidates may apply on a plain paper enclosing therewith a copy of resume and copies of the relevant documents in respect of educational qualification, etc. along with two latest colour photographs,' reads the official notification about the application submission process.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and personal interview. 'On the basis of merit a panel will be prepared and engagement shall be offered. The remaining qualified candidates, if any will be waitlisted. The panel will be valid for one year,' clarifies the notification about the selection process.

