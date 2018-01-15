CECRI, Tamil Nadu Recruitment; Check Details Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist, Senior Scientist, Senior Principal Scientist, Technical Assistant and Female Medical Officer.

Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu has invited applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist, Senior Scientist, Senior Principal Scientist, Technical Assistant and Female Medical Officer. A total of 20 posts are open for recruitment. 'All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement as on the last date of receipt of the on-line applications. They are advised to satisfy themselves before applying that they possess at least the essential qualifications laid down for various posts as on the last date of receipt of the online applications.'



For technical positions (other than Scientist posts), the minimum educational qualification required to possess is Diploma in the concerned field. 'Preference will be given to the candidates involved in Product Development / Technology Innovation / Applied Technology / Translational Research etc.' adds the recruiting body about eligibility criteria. For female medical officer post, candidates must have MBBS degree.



Outstation candidates called and found eligible for interview will be paid to and fro single second class rail fare from the actual place of undertaking the journey or from the normal place of their residence whichever is nearer to Karaikudi Railway Station on production of Rail Tickets/Rail Ticket Numbers or any other proof of journey.



The last for submission of online application is 12 February 2018. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PH/ Women/ CSIR Employees are exempted from payment of application fee; for others it is Rs 500. After submission of online application, candidates shall have to send the hardcopies of the application to the recruiting body before 19 February 2018.



