IISc Administrative Assistant Recruitment Test This Week

IISc recruitment 2020: Administrative Assistant exam on December 10.

The recruitment test for Administrative Assistant post in the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will be held on December 10. Candidates selected for appointment will be required to process letters, representation, applications, papers, etc.; arranging meetings, managing visitors, events and related protocols, IISc has said.

"The appointments are on regular basis with a probation period of 2 years, till the end of the last day of the month in which the appointee attains the age of superannuation," it has said.

The exam will be held in a single shift from 2.30 pm to 4 pm at Bengaluru, Mangaluru (Mangalore), Hubballi (Hubli), Mysuru (Mysore), Ballari (Bellary), Belagavi (Belgaum), Davanagere, Kalaburagi (Gulbarga), Shivamogga (Shimoga) and Udupi.

IISc would assess the written aptitude test and academic performance of the candidate. "Selection would be based on Written Aptitude Test (80% weightage) and Academic performance (20% weightage) in bachelor's degree including language papers," IISc has said. The written aptitude test will be objective type computer based test.

On computer related issues during the exam, the IISc has said, "there will be enough buffer systems available in the examination centre to take care of such problems and time lost in change of system will be duly taken care as each and every second will be recorded by the server."

