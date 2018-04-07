ICMR Junior Research Fellowship 2018 Notification Released; Exam In July Online registration for ICMR JRF 2018 exam will begin on 12 April and candidates can apply till 15 May 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT ICMR JRF 2018: Know Exam Date, Pattern, Syllabus, How To Apply New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct national level exam on 22 July 2018 for selecting candidates to award 150 Junior Research Fellowships. Online registration for the exam will begin on 12 April for candidates with MSc/ MA (minimum 55% marks; 50% for the SC/ST and differently abled candidates). The upper age limit to apply is 28 years as on 30 September 2018 which is relaxable up to five years in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/ VH/female candidates and three years for OBC candidates).



120 fellowships will be awarded in the field of biomedical sciences and rest thirty will be in the field social sciences which includes psychology, sociology, home science, statistics, anthropology, social work, public health/ health economics.



Details of the exam can be found at the official websites of PGIMER Chandigarh (pgimer.edu.in) and ICMR New Delhi (icmr.nic.in).



ICMR JRF 2018 exam will be held at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar (J&K) and Varanasi.



The last date to apply is 15 May 2018.



Click here for more Jobs News



Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct national level exam on 22 July 2018 for selecting candidates to award 150 Junior Research Fellowships. Online registration for the exam will begin on 12 April for candidates with MSc/ MA (minimum 55% marks; 50% for the SC/ST and differently abled candidates). The upper age limit to apply is 28 years as on 30 September 2018 which is relaxable up to five years in case of candidates belonging to SC/ST/PH/ VH/female candidates and three years for OBC candidates).120 fellowships will be awarded in the field of biomedical sciences and rest thirty will be in the field social sciences which includes psychology, sociology, home science, statistics, anthropology, social work, public health/ health economics.Details of the exam can be found at the official websites of PGIMER Chandigarh (pgimer.edu.in) and ICMR New Delhi (icmr.nic.in).ICMR JRF 2018 exam will be held at Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Srinagar (J&K) and Varanasi. The last date to apply is 15 May 2018.