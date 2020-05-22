Job Opportunities At Indian Council For Cultural Relations (ICCR)

ICCR recruitment 2020: A total of 32 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment.

The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Programme Officer, Assistant Programme Officer, Assistant, Senior Stenographer, Junior Stenographer and Lower Division Clerk. A total of 32 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment. the last date for submission of online application is June 6.

Apply Online

Graduates and candidates with 10+2 pass qualification are eligible for this recruitment.

"Candidates who have not yet acquired but will acquire the educational qualification and produce documentary evidence from the Board/ University in support thereof as on 01-01-2020 will also be eligible," reads the job notice released by ICCR.

"Candidates are advised in their own interest to submit online applications much before the closing date and not to wait till the last date to avoid the possibility of disconnection/ inability or failure to login to ICCR's website on account of heavy load on the website during the closing days," the notice adds.

Click here for more Jobs News