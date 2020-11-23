Indian Air Force Announces To Conduct Recruitment Rally in 5 States, Union Territories

IAF will hold recruitment test in December in 5 states and union territories.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced to conduct recruitment rallies in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and Union Territories of Delhi, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Registration for the IAF recruitment rally will begin on November 27. The selection test will be held from December 10 to December 19.

Official Notification

For candidates from Uttarakhand and Union Territory of Delhi, the test will be held at 2 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station New Delhi.

In Uttar Pradesh, it will be held at 3 Airmen Selection Centre, Air Force Station Kanpur.

#JoinIAF: IAF invites online applications for pre-registration from unmarried male citizens (Indian/Nepalese) from districts of UT of Delhi & State of Uttarakhand to appear in a recruitment rally at New Delhi to join as an Airman in Group X trades (except Education Instructor). — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) November 21, 2020

Candidates of Jharkhand have to appear for the exam at 10 Airmen Selection Centre, Bihta, Patna, Bihar.

In Madhya Pradesh, it will be held at 15 Airmen Selection Centre, Shyamala Hills, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

For the state of Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, the rally will be held at Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, Puducherry.

Application forms will be available online at airmenselection.cdac.in and candidates can fill and submit the forms till November 28 ( 5 pm).

The recruitment test is for Group 'X' (Technical trades) except education instructor trade.

"In view of COVID-19 restrictions and consequent testing constrains, limited candidates can be tested. In case of over subscription, shortlisted candidates based on merit [Percentage (%) marks obtained in Intermediate/ 10+2/ Equivalent examination/ Diploma course (as applicable)] would be issued with provisional admit cards. Only candidates issued with provisional admit cards are allowed to appear in recruitment rally," the IAF has said in the official notification.