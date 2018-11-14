GST Practitioners Enrollment Exam In December; Registration From November 16

For the confirmation of enrollment of Goods and Services Tax Practitioners, otherwise known as GST Practitioners or GSTPs, there will be a computer based exam in December, 2018. The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) will conduct the exam on December 7, 2018 at designated exam centres across India. Online registration can be done November 16, 2018 onwards on NACIN website. Eligible GSTPs can also register at the official website of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).

GSTPs enrolled under GST network can apply till November 25, 2018.

A help desk will also be set up for the candidates. Registration fee is Rs 500.

The exam will be of 2 hours and 30 minutes and will consist of 100 questions in English and Hindi. While the total marks will be 200, candidates have to score minimum 50% in order to qualify the exam. there will be no negative marking.

'As GST Law and Procedures are still evolving, the various items of the above syllabus will be considered as on 1.9.2018 for the purpose of this examination,' reads NACIN notice regarding the exam. The syllabus comprises of Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; Integrated Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; State Goods and Services Tax Acts, 2017; Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act, 2017; Central Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017; Integrated Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017; All State Goods and Services Tax Rules, 2017. Candidates should also prepare from the notifications, circulars and orders issued from time to time.

The last exam for GSTP enrollment was held in October, 2018.

