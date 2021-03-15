DRDO Invites Applications For Apprenticeship In Naval Materials Research Laboratory

DRDO apprenticeship recruitment 2021: Application forms available online

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has invited applications for apprenticeship at Naval Materials Research Laboratory (NMRL), Ambernath. The apprenticeship training is for one-year. A total of 8 vacancies are available for graduate apprenticeship, 2 for ITI apprenticeship and 4 vacancies in 10+2 apprenticeship.

DRDO Apprenticeship Details

Application forms are available on the official website of the DRDO. Candidates have to send scanned copies of the applications along with desired documents or certificates in PDF format through e-mail with the subject indicating application for the apprenticeship category.

"No interview will be held due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Board constituted by the Director, NMRL for the purpose will go through the applications and shortlist the candidates," the DRDO has said in the job notification.

"Candidates will be selected strictly on the merit basis which is marks in the essential qualification. Only selected candidates will be informed through offer letter," it has added.

Candidates must have registered their names at https://apprenticeshipindia/org/course-search or http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in and non- registered candidates are likely to be rejected.

"Graduate degree holders who had training or job experience for a period of one year or more after attaining the essential qualification shall not be eligible for being engaged as an apprentice under the act," the DRDO has said.

