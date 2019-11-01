DRDO Announces 116 Apprentice Vacancies For ITR Chandipur

DRDO has announced 116 vacancies available at ITR Chandipur

Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has announced Graduate and Diploma Apprentice vacancies. The vacancies are available with Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, a premier Laboratory of DRDO. There are total 116 apprentice vacancies available out of which 60 are for graduates and 56 are for Diploma holders. Selection will be made on the basis of Written Test and Interview to be held at ITR.

The apprenticeship period will be of 12 months. Graduate apprentices will be provided a stipend of Rs. 9000 per month and Diploma apprentices be provided with a monthly stipend of Rs. 8000.

For Graduate apprentice posts, the applicant must have passed B.E. or B.Tech. (B.Lib.Sc. in Library Science for 2 vacancies) in a relevant discipline. For Diploma apprentice, the applicant must have completed a diploma degree in a relevant discipline.

Candidates who have a post-graduate degree are not qualified to apply. Also, only fresh pass-out candidates (those who completed their qualifying degree in 2017, 2018 or 2019) are eligible to apply and those who passed the qualifying examination before 2017 are not eligible.

Applicants must also be registered at www.mhrdnats.gov.in. Application from non-registered candidates may be rejected.

Interested candidates can apply till November 20, 2019 through the RAC website (rac.gov.in). There is no application fee involved.

