DRDO Releases List Of Candidates For Interview For Apprentice Recruitment

DRDO apprentice recruitment 2019: List of candidates selected for interview released

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the provisional shortlist of candidates who had applied for apprenticeship with DRDO. The organization has released the shortlist for all three categories viz. ITI apprenticeship, Diploma apprenticeship, and Graduate apprenticeship. The list of candidates who have been called for document verification process and interview is available on the official DRDO website. The period of apprenticeship training is one year.

The document verification and interview for ITI apprenticeship will be held on September 24, for Diploma Apprenticeship will be held on September 25, and for Graduate apprenticeship will be held on September 26, 2019. No written test will be conducted for selection of apprentice.

DRDO List of Candidates for ITI Apprenticeship

DRDO List of Candidates for Diploma Apprenticeship

DRDO List of Candidates for Graduate Apprenticeship

Candidates are required to bring the following documents in original at the time of Document Verification / Interview failing which the candidature will not be admitted. They are also required to submit one set of self-attested documents to GTRE, Bengaluru.

Printout of the online application 10th Mark sheet and Certificate (for Date of Birth) ITI/ Diploma/ Graduation Mark sheets for all semesters Provisional /Original ITI/ Diploma/ Graduation Certificate issued by NCVT/SCVT/statutory body (Course completion certificate issued by Institute will not be accepted) EWS/Caste Certificate (if applicable) Person With Disability Certificate (if applicable) Photo ID Card issued by Government of India /Aadhaar Card Registration Number / Certificate from NCVT portal for ITI/ Diploma apprenticeship and from MHRD NATS portal for graduate apprenticeship.

