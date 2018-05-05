BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Written Results Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Now

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police SI results of the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police BPSSC SI Result: Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (SI) with Bihar Police has been released on the official website of BPSSC.  Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI exam was held on March 11, 2018 and April 15, 2018 on various centres across the state. A total of 359932 candidates appeared for the exam while 170406 candidates passed the exam.

Out of the total 428200 candidates who have registered for the BPSSC SI exam, 68268 candidates did not turn up.

BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies in October 2017.
 

BPSSC SI Result: Check Here

The candidates may click on this link and check their results from the new page open: Click here

On the next page open, check for your exam roll numbers. 

Bihar Police BPSSC SI Result: Candidates' data

No. of candidates appeared on 11.03.2018: 358997
No. of candidates appeared on 15.04.2018: 935
Total appeared: 359932
No. of candidates absent: 68268
Total candidates: 428200

Data of disqualified candidates:

Filling duplicate application forms (absent candidates): 208
Filling duplicate application forms (present candidates): 147
Using unfair means: 93
No signature on attendance sheet: 40
Wrong declaration for 15.04.2018: 19
No hand writing in Hindi & English: 78
Filling wrong Roll Nos.: 9667
Total: 10252

Total No. of remaining candidates:

Total candidates appeared: 359932
Total candidate disqualified who appeared: 10044
Total candidates whose result was processed:349888

Total No. of Pass/Fail candidates:

Comments
Pass (Securing above 30%): 170406
Fail (Securing below 30%): 179482

