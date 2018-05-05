BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Written Results Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Now

Out of the total 428200 candidates who have registered for the BPSSC SI exam, 68268 candidates did not turn up.
BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies in October 2017.
BPSSC SI Result: Check Here. The candidates may click on this link and check their results from the new page open: Click here
Bihar Police BPSSC SI Result: Candidates' data
No. of candidates appeared on 11.03.2018: 358997
No. of candidates appeared on 15.04.2018: 935
Total appeared: 359932
No. of candidates absent: 68268
Total candidates: 428200
Data of disqualified candidates:
Filling duplicate application forms (absent candidates): 208
Filling duplicate application forms (present candidates): 147
Using unfair means: 93
No signature on attendance sheet: 40
Wrong declaration for 15.04.2018: 19
No hand writing in Hindi & English: 78
Filling wrong Roll Nos.: 9667
Total: 10252
Total No. of remaining candidates:
Total candidates appeared: 359932
Total candidate disqualified who appeared: 10044
Total candidates whose result was processed:349888
Total No. of Pass/Fail candidates:
Pass (Securing above 30%): 170406
Fail (Securing below 30%): 179482
