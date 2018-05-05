BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Written Results Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Now Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police SI results of the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

9 Shares EMAIL PRINT BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Written Results Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Now Bihar Police BPSSC SI Result: Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (SI) with Bihar Police has been released on the official website of BPSSC. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI exam was held on



Out of the total 428200 candidates who have registered for the BPSSC SI exam, 68268 candidates did not turn up.



BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717

BPSSC SI Result: Check Here The candidates may click on this link and check their results from the new page open: Click here



On the next page open, check for your exam roll numbers.



Bihar Police BPSSC SI Result: Candidates' data



No. of candidates appeared on 11.03.2018: 358997

No. of candidates appeared on 15.04.2018: 935

Total appeared: 359932

No. of candidates absent: 68268

Total candidates: 428200



Data of disqualified candidates:



Filling duplicate application forms (absent candidates): 208

Filling duplicate application forms (present candidates): 147

Using unfair means: 93

No signature on attendance sheet: 40

Wrong declaration for 15.04.2018: 19

No hand writing in Hindi & English: 78

Filling wrong Roll Nos.: 9667

Total: 10252



Total No. of remaining candidates:



Total candidates appeared: 359932

Total candidate disqualified who appeared: 10044

Total candidates whose result was processed:349888



Total No. of Pass/Fail candidates:



Pass (Securing above 30%): 170406

Fail (Securing below 30%): 179482



Click here for more



Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (SI) with Bihar Police has been released on the official website of BPSSC. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI exam was held on March 11, 2018 and April 15, 2018 on various centres across the state. A total of 359932 candidates appeared for the exam while 170406 candidates passed the exam.Out of the total 428200 candidates who have registered for the BPSSC SI exam, 68268 candidates did not turn up.BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies in October 2017.The candidates may click on this link and check their results from the new page open:On the next page open, check for your exam roll numbers.No. of candidates appeared on 11.03.2018: 358997No. of candidates appeared on 15.04.2018: 935Total appeared: 359932No. of candidates absent: 68268Total candidates: 428200Filling duplicate application forms (absent candidates): 208Filling duplicate application forms (present candidates): 147Using unfair means: 93No signature on attendance sheet: 40Wrong declaration for 15.04.2018: 19No hand writing in Hindi & English: 78Filling wrong Roll Nos.: 9667Total: 10252Total candidates appeared: 359932Total candidate disqualified who appeared: 10044Total candidates whose result was processed:349888 Pass (Securing above 30%): 170406Fail (Securing below 30%): 179482Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter