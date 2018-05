BPSSC Bihar Police SI Prelims Written Results Declared @ Bpssc.bih.nic.in; Check Now

BPSSC SI Result: Check Here

Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector (SI) with Bihar Police has been released on the official website of BPSSC. Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results for the preliminary examination on the website bpssc.bih.nic.in. The BPSSC SI exam was held on March 11, 2018 and April 15, 2018 on various centres across the state. A total of 359932 candidates appeared for the exam while 170406 candidates passed the exam.Out of the total 428200 candidates who have registered for the BPSSC SI exam, 68268 candidates did not turn up.BPSSC had advertised for recruitment of 1717 Police Sub Inspector vacancies in October 2017.The candidates may click on this link and check their results from the new page open:On the next page open, check for your exam roll numbers.No. of candidates appeared on 11.03.2018: 358997No. of candidates appeared on 15.04.2018: 935Total appeared: 359932No. of candidates absent: 68268Total candidates: 428200Filling duplicate application forms (absent candidates): 208Filling duplicate application forms (present candidates): 147Using unfair means: 93No signature on attendance sheet: 40Wrong declaration for 15.04.2018: 19No hand writing in Hindi & English: 78Filling wrong Roll Nos.: 9667Total: 10252Total candidates appeared: 359932Total candidate disqualified who appeared: 10044Total candidates whose result was processed:349888 Pass (Securing above 30%): 170406Fail (Securing below 30%): 179482Click here for more Jobs News