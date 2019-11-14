Bombay High Court Announces Written Exam Result For Clerk Recruitment

Bombay High Court has announced written exam result for clerk recruitment

Bombay High Court has released the result for written exam conducted for Clerk recruitment. The High Court had advertised clerk vacancies, stating that application was invited for preparation of 'Select & Wait List, each, consisting of 54 candidates'. Candidates who have qualified in the written test will appear for typing test which will be held on November 24, 2019.

A total of 780 candidates have been found to be eligible for the typing test. The English typing test @ 40 w.p.m. will be of 10 minutes duration.

The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the typing test is available here.

The Cut Off marks, for selection of candidates for the English Typing Test, are 37 marks. As per the result notice, one Grace Mark has been given to all the candidates, who appeared for the Screening Test on November 12, for Question No. 41.

Candidates who qualify in the English typing test will have to appear for a viva-voce.

To appear in the English Typing Test, candidates would need the admit card generated at the time of Screening Test (Written Test). The batch-wise list of candidates and scheduled time for English Typing Test will be displayed soon on the official website of Bombay High Court.

