AM Naik Appointed Chairman Of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)

AM Naik has been appointed as Chairman of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Currently, Mr Naik is the Group Chairman of India's biggest engineering and construction conglomerate - Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T). His years of successful stewardship have resulted in building L&T as one of the strongest global businesses.

NSDC is a public-private-partnership, working under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

NSDC aims to promote skill development by catalyzing creation of large, quality and for-profit vocational institutions. The organisation provides funding to build scalable and profitable vocational training initiatives.

Making the announcement, the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan said that Mr Naik epitomizes core values of a successful leader - strength, innovation, ingenuity, knowledge and foresight - values that are imperative to the success of any development initiative in today's economy.

"His standing in the community of industrial leaders will strongly enhance the industry connect. His vast experience will take NSDC to greater heights," the Minister said.

Mr Pradhan also said: "I am confident that this organization under his leadership, apart from its engagement in executing skilling modules, should also be a think tank providing direction and necessary guidance for creating a demand based skilling ecosystem in the country."

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Naik said, "NSDC has developed a unique model combining skill development with strong industry partnerships. I am pleased at this opportunity to contribute towards our common vision of a high skill, high value added economy that offers opportunity to all."

Mr Naik was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's 3rd highest civilian award in 2009 for his outstanding contribution to the economic growth of the country.

NSDC had been functioning without a full-time chairman since November 2016, when then chairman S. Ramadorai resigned from both NSDC and the national skill development agency. Mr Ramadorai, a former vice chairman of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) had resigned citing personal reasons.

