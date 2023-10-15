Airports Authority Of India Invites Applications For 496 Junior Executive Posts

The last date to apply online is November 30, 2023. Representative image

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued a notification for Junior Executives (Air Traffic Control), announcing 496 vacancies. The notification, dated October 14, 2023, specifies that interested candidates must apply through AAI's official website; no other application methods will be accepted. According to the notification, the 496 positions include 199 for the general category, 49 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 140 for the Other Backward Class (OBC), 75 for Scheduled Category (SC), and 33 for Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates. The last date to apply online is November 30, 2023.

Qualifications required:

The required qualifications are a full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Science (BSc) with Physics and Mathematics or a full-time regular Bachelor's Degree in Engineering in any discipline, with Physics and Mathematics as subjects in the curriculum. Proficiency in both spoken and written English at the 10+2 standard level is essential. Applicants must ensure their degree meets specific criteria, including recognition by a recognized or deemed university or an apex institution (IIT/IIMs/XLRI/TISS) acknowledged by the Government of India. The maximum age limit for applicants is 27 years as of November 30, 2023, while the minimum age requirement is 18. Additionally, there is an age relaxation of three years for OBC candidates and five years for SC/ST candidates.

To apply, candidates should ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, provide accurate information, and read the instructions carefully. Applications should be submitted online via AAI's website under the 'careers' tab. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Candidates should maintain an active personal email ID and mobile number for communication throughout the recruitment process. They are advised to verify information on the official AAI website to avoid responding to unscrupulous advertisements.

AAI, a Government of India Public Sector Enterprise established by an Act of Parliament, is responsible for developing, upgrading, maintaining, and overseeing civil aviation infrastructure in both ground and airspace within the country.