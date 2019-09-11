Job Opportunities At Air India Engineering Services Limited

Air India has announced recruitment for Graduates. A total of 170 vacancies have been announced.

A total of 170 vacancies have been announced by the Air India Engineering Services Limited for recruitment. Graduates who have completed Diploma or Certificate course in computer are eligible for the post. Those with Diploma in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering are also eligible to apply.

Apply Online

Candidates need to have required work experience. Graduates need to have minimum 01 year of post-qualification (after Graduation) work experience in data entry / computer applications / relevant field in any organization of repute.

Diploma candidates need to have one-year post qualification working experience in Aviation related software (AMOS/RAMCO/TRAX etc.).

Those with higher or additional educational qualification like post-graduation Degree/ Diploma (not less than 01 year duration) in HR/ Finance/ MMD / Library Science/ Stenography will be given weightage marks upto 5%.

"Candidates' having minimum 24 months of working experience in any Scheduled Airlines on Aviation related software (e.g. AMOS/ RAMCO/ TRAX etc.) or in SAP will be given weightage marks upto 5%," reads the job notice.

Candidates will be selected through online exam/ skill test. The test is scheduled to be held in October.

Interested candidates can submit their application on or before September 28.

Click here for more Jobs News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.