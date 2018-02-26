AIIMS Raipur Staff Nurse Grade 2 Results Declared; Check Here AIIMS Raipur results of CBT of recruitment to the post of staff nurse grade-II (nursing officer) on regular basis have been declared on the official website of the institute.

"After analysis of the objections regarding questions by an experts Committee, it was decided to ignore certain number of questions from final evaluation," said the results notification.



Further, the AIIMS Raipur results notification also said, as the examination was conducted in three shifts with different set of question papers, Equi-percentile method of normalization has been applied for arriving at final merit list.



As per the Scheme of examination for the aforesaid post, Skill Test will be held only for such candidates who meet the cutoff prescribed in the CBT.





Candidates may note that their applications have not been scrutinized with regard to age, educational qualification, category, experience prescribed for the aforesaid post before the CBT.





Short listing has been done on the basis of particulars furnished by the candidates in their online application form.





The Scheme and Schedule of the Skill Test and document verification will be uploaded on the website of AIIMS Raipur shortly, the results notification said.



Here is how to check your AIIMS Raipur staff nurse CBT results from official website:



Step One: Click on this link from AIIMS Raipur website homepage:

RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF STAFF NURSE GRADE-II (NURSING OFFICER) IN AIIMS, RAIPUR ON REGULAR BASIS - DECLARATION OF RESULT OF COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT)

Step Two: Click on the "Download" link from next page

Step Three: Check your results on next page

