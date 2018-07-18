Airports Authority Of India Invites Applications For 908 Posts

AAI Recruitment 2018 For 908 Posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for recruitment to 908 vacant posts of Manager (Fire Services, Engineering Electrical, Engineering Civil, Official Language, Technical, Commercial, Human Resources and Electronics), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control, Finance, Fire Services, Airport Operations, Technical, Official Language, Information Technology, Corporate Planning and Management Services, Human Resources and Commercial). The last date to apply is August 16, 2018. AAI will conduct online exam on 11-14 September 2018. For manager post, the maximum age limit of applicants is 32 years; it is 27 years for junior executive post.

Online exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for the eligibility criteria.

Vacancy Details

Manager (Finance): 18 posts

Manager (Fire Services): 16 posts

Manager (Technical): 1 post

Manager (Engineering Electrical): 52 posts

Manager (Engineering Civil): 71 posts

Manager (Official Language): 3 posts

Manager (Commercial): 6 posts

Manager (Human Resources): 5 posts

Manager (Electronics): 324 posts

Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 200 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 25 posts

Junior Executive (Fire Services): 15 posts

Junior Executive (Airport Operations): 69 posts

Junior Executive (Technical): 10 posts

Junior Executive (Official Language): 6 posts

Junior Executive (Information Technology): 27 posts

Junior Executive (Corporate Planning and Management Services): 3 posts

Junior Executive (Human Resources): 32 posts

Junior Executive (Commercial): 25 posts

