Airports Authority Of India Invites Applications For 908 Posts

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications for recruitment to 908 vacant posts of Manager (Fire Services, Engineering Electrical, Engineering Civil, Official Language, Technical, Commercial, Human Resources and Electronics), Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control, Finance, Fire Services, Airport Operations, Technical, Official Language, Information Technology, Corporate Planning and Management Services, Human Resources and Commercial). The last date to apply is August 16, 2018. AAI will conduct online exam on 11-14 September 2018. For manager post, the maximum age limit of applicants is 32 years; it is 27 years for junior executive post.
Online exam will be held at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Guwahati, Allahabad, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Nagpur and Thiruvananthapuram.
Click here for the eligibility criteria.
Vacancy Details
- Manager (Finance): 18 posts
- Manager (Fire Services): 16 posts
- Manager (Technical): 1 post
- Manager (Engineering Electrical): 52 posts
- Manager (Engineering Civil): 71 posts
- Manager (Official Language): 3 posts
- Manager (Commercial): 6 posts
- Manager (Human Resources): 5 posts
- Manager (Electronics): 324 posts
- Junior Executive (Air Traffic Control): 200 posts
- Junior Executive (Finance): 25 posts
- Junior Executive (Fire Services): 15 posts
- Junior Executive (Airport Operations): 69 posts
- Junior Executive (Technical): 10 posts
- Junior Executive (Official Language): 6 posts
- Junior Executive (Information Technology): 27 posts
- Junior Executive (Corporate Planning and Management Services): 3 posts
- Junior Executive (Human Resources): 32 posts
- Junior Executive (Commercial): 25 posts