Two Jammu And Kashmir Officers Miss Key Poll Meeting, Salary Withheld

Area deputy commissioner passed the order to withhold the salaries. (Representational)

The salaries of two senior Jammu and Kashmir officers were today withheld in Rajouri district for allegedly missing a key meeting in connection with the upcoming urban local bodies elections in Jammu, an official spokesman said.

The order to withhold the salaries was issued by deputy commissioner, Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, the spokesman added.

While one of the 'erring' officers was an assistant commissioner development, the other was a district forest officer.

The spokesman said the officers were appointed as nodal officers for manpower training management and maintaining liaison with election observers.

Mr Asad had sought an explanation from the erring officers before initiating disciplinary action, the spokesman said.