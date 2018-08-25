Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed After Rains Trigger Landslide

The landslide occurred near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo in the wee hours, blocking the arterial road.

A road-clearance operation was launched to clear the area (In pic: landslide from August 13)

Banihal: 

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was closed today as overnight rains triggered a landslide in Ramban district, officials said.

The landslide occurred near the Block Development Office at Ramsoo in the wee hours, blocking the arterial road, police said.

Police added that the landslide left scores of vehicles stranded on both sides.

A road-clearance operation was launched and efforts were on to restore the road in the shortest possible time.

A traffic department official said at least five more hours were required to restore traffic on the highway.

On August 13, landslides let to suspension of traffic on the same highway. No damage or casualties were however reported.

