J&K Anti-Corruption Body Charges 3 Government Officers In Food Grain Scam

Investigation revealed a total loss of Rs 27.27 lakh: anti-corruption body

Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday filed a chargesheet against seven people, including three government officials, for allegedly misappropriating subsidised food grains which led to a loss of over Rs 27 lakh to the exchequer, an official said.

The seven accused were chargesheeted in the eight-year-old case of misappropriation of food grains at a Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution (CAPD) department store in Billawarm of Kathua district, an ACB spokesperson said.

The chargesheet was filed in the Court of Special Judge (Anti-Corruption) in Kathua, which set the next date of hearing on February 3, he said.

The accused in the case are Amar Singh, the then Tehsil Supply Officer, Billawar Jaswant Singh, the then storekeeper, salesman Beli Ram and carriage contractors Sukh Ram, Jagdish Raj, Bishan Dass and Khushi Ram, an official said.

The investigation in the matter revealed that a total loss of Rs 27.27 lakh was caused to the exchequer due to the misappropriation of food grains by the accused persons.