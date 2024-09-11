'Satisfied' With Indian Construction Workers, Expecting More To Arrive: Israel

he construction industry of Israel employs workers in specific fields.

Israel is "anticipating" the arrival of over 1,000 Indian construction workers soon after it expressed "satisfaction" with the workers who arrived under the bilateral agreements between our two countries.

An agreement was signed after India and Israel initiated a Framework Agreement on Temporary Employment of Indians in May 2023.

"Reports received by our offices reveal that the majority of Indian construction workers are satisfied with their work conditions and salaries," the Israeli Embassy said in a post on X.

In light of recent publications, it is important to state that Israel is satisfied with the construction workers who arrived under the bilateral agreements between our two countries.



"As in many new ventures, difficulties arise. In light of such, PIBA allowed construction workers who requested, to register for industrial work. This temporary decision was taken in order to ensure that all Indian workers would have immediate opportunities for well-paying jobs in Israel," they added.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) said Israel has approached India again to carry out a recruitment drive for 10,000 construction workers and 5,000 caregivers simultaneously to plug the skill gap in infrastructure and health sectors.

The workers from India are being brought to Israel under a government-to-government (G2G) agreement between the countries.

According to NSDC, the Population, Immigration, and Border Authority (PIBA) has put in a request across four specific job roles: Framework, Iron Bending, Plastering, and Ceramic Tiling.

