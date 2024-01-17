Who Is Indian-American Girl On 'World's Brightest' Students List

Preesha Chakraborty was honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT.

A nine-year-old, Indian-American schoolgirl, was named in the "world's brightest" students list by the prestigious Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth. This was based on the results of above-grade-level tests of over 16,000 students across 90 countries.

Who is Preesha Chakraborty?

Preesha Chakraborty, a Warm Spring Elementary school student in Fremont, California took the US-based Johns Hopkins Centre for Talented Youth (JH-CTY) test in Summer 2023 as a class 3 student.

She loves travelling, hiking, and mixed martial arts outside of her studies.

What are Preesha's achievements?

Preesha was honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT (Scholastic Assessment Test), ACT (American College Testing), School and College Ability Test, or similar assessments as part of the CTY Talent Search.

She is a lifetime member of the universally renowned Mensa Foundation, the oldest high-IQ society in the world, where membership is open to people who score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardised, supervised IQ or other approved intelligence test.

She achieved this accomplishment at age six by securing 99 percentiles in the national level NNAT (Naglieri Nonverbal Ability Test), which assesses K-12 students for gifted and talented programmes.