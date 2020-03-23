Indian-Origin Dubai Couple Get Decade In Jail Over Woman's Death: Report

They even cut her right eye iris out and a part of her other eye.

A Dubai-based Indian couple, convicted of physically assaulting the man's mother and unintentionally causing her death, have lost their appeal against a 10-year jail term, it was reported.

The Dubai Court of Appeals on Sunday upheld the ruling of the Court of First Instance, reports Khaleej Times.

The court had found the 29-year-old Indian resident and his wife, 28, guilty of torturing his mother repeatedly, causing her bone and rib fractures, internal bleeding and severe burns.

They even cut her right eye iris out and a part of her other eye.

A forensic doctor told the prosecutor that the mother weighed just 29 kg at the time of her death.

The couple denied the charges during the trial.

The torture is believed to have lasted from July to October 2018.

The case was exposed by the couple's neighbour, also an Indian, who is a hospital employee.

A hospital certificate showed the mother died on October 31, 2018.

