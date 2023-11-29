Indian Couple, Son Found Dead In US, Relative Tells Cops 'It Might Be Me'

Om had just moved to New Jersey to study about a year months ago and had been living with his relatives

An Indian student has been arrested for allegedly murdering his grandparents and uncle at their home in US' New Jersey. Police said that 23-year-old Om Brahmbhatt was at the residence when they were investigating a shooting at a condominium in South Plainfeld around 9 am on Monday.

"An investigation determined early on that there was no threat to the public and this was not a random act of violence. The perpetrator Om Brahmbhatt, 23, of South Plainfield, resided with the victims and was found at the residence when authorities arrived at the scene," Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Dilipkumar Brahmbhatt, 72, Bindu Brahmbhatt, 72, and their son Yashkumar Brahmbhatt, 38, were found dead in the house when police arrived at the site

Om had just moved to New Jersey to study about a year ago and had been living with his relatives, NBC New York reported. Some of his relatives said he had moved to the US on the insistance of maternal grandfater Dilipkumar Bhrambhatt.

He called the police after the shooting, and when cops arrived at the spot and asked his who did it - Om said, "It might be me". He has been taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-dergee murder.



According to the complaint, the crime was committed with a handgun Om purchased online. Om had a seemingly calm demeanour during Tuesday's court appearance,

An investigation led by the South Plainfield Police Department is ongoing, while Bhatt is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Facility.

During investigation, Om told cops that he shot Dilipkumar and Bindu in the head when they were sleeping. He then moved to the other bedroom and fired several shots at the head of Yashukumar.

Police also said that Om did not work and had a "history of chronic unemployment."

It is still not clear why he committed the crime.