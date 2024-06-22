Hindujas Made Staff Sleep In Windowless Basement At Swiss Mansion: Report

Hinduja family members Namrata Hinduja and Ajay Hinduja arrive at the Genevas courthouse

Four members of Britain's richest family, the Hindujas have received jail sentences by a Swiss court on Friday for exploiting Indian staff at their Geneva mansion. The family members were accused of seizing the workers' passports, barring them from leaving the villa and forcing them to work very long hours for a pittance in Switzerland, among other things.

Prosecutors alleged that the Hinduja family had taken the passports of domestic workers and told them not to leave the villa, where they slept in bunk beds in a windowless basement room, according to a report by the Associated Press.

According to the indictment, the workers were expected to be available at all times, including on trips to France and Monaco, where they worked under the same conditions.

The Swiss-Indian family's lawyer, Romain Jordan, rejected the allegations, calling them "exaggerated and biased allegations, the New York Times reported.

The family members were acquitted of more serious charge of human trafficking, on the grounds that the workers had travelled to Switzerland willingly. But, they were convicted on other charges in a stunning verdict for the family, whose fortune is reportedly estimated at 37 billion pounds ($47 billion).

Prakash Hinduja, 78, and his wife Kamal Hinduja, 75, each got four years and six months, while their son Ajay, 56, and his wife Namrata, 50, received four-year terms, the presiding judge in Geneva ruled.

The family, meanwhile, has said they were "appalled" by the ruling and filed an appeal in a higher court challenging the verdict finding them guilty of exploiting vulnerable domestic workers from India at their villa in Geneva.

They were convicted of "usury" for having taken advantage of their vulnerable immigrant staff to pay them a pittance.

"The employees' inexperience was exploited," judge Sabina Mascotto said in her judgement. "They had little education or none at all and had no knowledge of their rights.

"The defendants' motives were selfish," she said, adding that the Hindujas were motivated "by the desire for gain".

'Spent More On Dog Than On Staff'

Prosecutor accused the Hindujas of spending "more on their dog than on their domestic employees". The family paid the household staff about 325 francs ($363) a month, up to 90 percent less than the going rate, the judge said.

They had reached a confidential out-of-court settlement with the three employees who made the accusations against them, leading them to drop their legal action, said the defence.

Despite this, the prosecution had decided to pursue the case due to the seriousness of the charges.

Following the verdict, the prosecutor requested an immediate detention order for Ajay and Namrata Hinduja, claiming a flight risk.

The judged denied it, accepting the defence argument that the family had ties to Switzerland. It noted that Kamal Hinduja was hospitalised in Monaco and the three other family members were at her bedside.

'Employees Received Ample Benefits'

"We are not dealing with mistreated slaves," the defence told the court.

They argued that the three employees received ample benefits, were not kept in isolation and were free to leave the villa.

Romain Jordan had also pleaded for acquittal, claiming the prosecutors were aiming to make an example of the family.

He argued the prosecution had failed to mention extra payments made to staff on top of their cash salaries.

With interests in oil and gas, banking and healthcare, the Hinduja Group is present in 38 countries and employs around 200,000 people.