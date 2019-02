The Telangana man had moved to US 7 years ago with his wife. (File)

A 50-year-old man from Telangana, who was working as a manager at a departmental store in Florida, was shot dead at the store on Tuesday evening.

Kotha Govardhan Reddy, who had moved to the US seven years ago, was allegedly attacked by a group of men inside the store in Florida's Pensacola city. According to reports, the accused who shot him was African-American.

Reddy, who is from Telangana's Yadadri district, is survived by his wife and two daughters, both in school.

More details are awaited.