The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries. (Representational)

A 27-year-old Indian man died in a road accident in New Zealand''s Tauranga city on Wednesday, police said.

Parminder Jabbal of Ohauiti died in the early morning fatal accident on Pyes Pa road in the Omanawa area involving a truck and a car around 4 a.m, Stuff.co.nz reported.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police cordoned off the road after the incident and asked motorists to take an alternate route. The road was opened to the public later in the day.