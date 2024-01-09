Maldives MP, Who Criticised PM Modi, Now Wishes S Jaishankar On Birthday

PM Modi's Lakshadweep post went viral

A Maldives MP, who was under fire for his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today wished Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavors," Zahid Rameez wrote on X - formerly known as Twitter.

Some Maldivian ministers, including Zahid Rameez, had triggered a massive controversy by targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attempt to promote Lakshadweep as a tourist destination.

PM Modi's post where he was seen snorkelling went viral, prompting social media users to suggest the Union Territory comprising 36 islands as an alternate tourist destination to the Maldives.

"The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall," Zahid Rameez had earlier written on X.

Maldives had suspended ministers Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid for their derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

The suspension followed massive outrage within the Maldives with several prominent leaders criticising the remarks against the nation's "closest neighbour".

Mariya Ahmed Didi - who is a former defence minister and a leader of the Maldives' largest opposition party, the MNP - also hit out at the ruling People's National Congress for potentially alienating an "age-old relationship" and referred to India as her country's "911 call".

Several Indians on social media claimed to have cancelled their scheduled vacation to the nation made up of more than a hundred islands dotted with luxury resorts.