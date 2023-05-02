Youth Congress Chief Skips Assam Police Summons In Harassment Case

Srinivas BV faces allegations of harassment and gender discrimination, among other charges

Indian Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV has filed an anticipatory bail request before the Gauhati High Court in a case of alleged harassment and gender discrimination filed by an expelled party leader.

Mr Srinivas has requested the court to scrap the first information report (FIR) filed against him by the Assam Police.

The high court is likely to hear the matter on Thursday.

Mr Srinivasan also did not turn up today at a police station in Dispur, where he was summoned for questioning.

The police are likely to issue an arrest warrant against him, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

In the previous hearing, the high court did not give him any relief to him. The court had told the police to show the diary where they record every incoming case.

A former member of the Assam Youth Congress has alleged Mr Srinivas had been "persistently harassing and torturing her for the last six months by making sexist comments, using slang words and also threatening her of consequences if she keeps complaining against him to the senior party office bearers".

She alleged that during the party's recent plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, Mr Srinivas heckled and held her arm, pushed her, and used slang words. She alleged he threatened her he would ruin her career in the party if she complained against him.

A five-member team of the Guwahati Police went to Bengaluru on April 23 and pasted a notice at his home, directing him to appear at Dispur police station by May 2.

Mr Srinivas had approached a local court in Bengaluru on April 28 for transit anticipatory bail, but his request was rejected.

The Congress had issued notice to the woman and later expelled her from the primary membership of the party for six years for anti-party activities. Mr Srinivas has also served a legal notice to her, demanding an apology.