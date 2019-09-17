Yogi Adityanath To Flag Off Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express On October 4

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express on October 4.

The train will cover the journey between the cities in six hours and 15 minutes.

It will begin its journey from Lucknow at 6.10 a.m., and reach Delhi at 12.25 p.m. with halts at Kanpur and Ghaziabad.

The Tejas Express, which is India's first private train run by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will have one executive class AC chair car with 56 seats and nine AC chair car coaches with a capacity of 78 passengers in each coach.

For the new train, the IRCTC will also extend the facilities of taxi hiring, hotel bookings to passengers who need it.

All passengers of the Tejas Express will be provided a free insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh by the IRCTC.

They will also be allowed to use the executive lounge of the New Delhi Railway Station. The facility of using retiring rooms at the Lucknow Junction Station will also be provided.

Meals will be served by the on-board service staff. Tea and coffee vending machines will be available in the train.

Water will be provided on demand through RO machines for passengers. The IRCTC is also contemplating the sale of merchandise goods on board the train.

The Tejas Express will have an advance reservation period of 60 days. No concessions, privileges or duty passes will be allowed.

