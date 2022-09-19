Ayodhya Resident Builds Temple For Yogi Adityanath With Life-Size Idol

The statue of Yogi Adityanath is carrying a bow and arrow - a depiction similar to Lord Ram.

A temple dedicated to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has come up in the state's Ayodhya district. The temple, in Purwa village near Bharatkund, portrays Yogi Adityanath as an incarnation of Lord Ram.

The statue of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister is carrying a bow and arrow - a depiction similar to Lord Ram.

Special prayers are offered twice every day, followed by morning and evening prayers, in the temple before the chief minister's idol. After the prayers, 'prasad' is also distributed to worshippers.

Ayodhya, UP | A temple has been built in the name of CM Yogi Adityanath in Maurya ka Purwa village near Bharatkund in Ayodhya; the temple shows CM Yogi in the form of a God. pic.twitter.com/UuUSxXC3Fk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 18, 2022

Bharatkund is believed to be the place where Lord Ram's brother Bharat bade him farewell before the former went into exile.

The temple has been built by Ayodhya resident Prabhakar Maurya. Mr Maurya had taken a pledge in 2015 to worship the person who builds the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Mr Maurya said he keeps reciting hymns in front of Yogi Adityanath's idol every day, just as he does for Lord Ram.

According to reports, the construction of the temple cost nearly Rs 8.5 lakh. The Yogi Adityanath idol was custom-ordered from Rajasthan.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the news with a cryptic tweet.

"He has moved two steps ahead of him...Now the question is, who is the first (ye to unse bhi do kadam aagey nikle...ab sawal ye hai ki pehle kaun)?" he wrote.

Last year, a BJP worker built a temple in Pune for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mayur Munde, who built the temple, said, "After becoming PM, Modi has done a lot of developmental work and dealt with issues such as the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir, Ram Mandir temple and triple talaq successfully. I thought that for a person who built the Ram temple in Ayodhya, there should be a shrine, so I decided to construct this temple on my own premises."