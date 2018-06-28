Yogi Adityanath Suspends Two Traffic Cops For Hitting A Girl With Stick

This is the second time in a week that Yogi Adityanath heeded a woman's complaint. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered immediate suspension of two traffic constables in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar for hitting a girl with a stick in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

A girl suffered a nose fracture and injuries on her face when one of the suspended constables, Ankit Nagar, hit her with a stick in Janeshwar Mishra Park, according to news agency ANI. It's unclear why the other cop was suspended.

Lucknow's Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chakresh Sharma is investigating the matter.

The incident comes a day after the chief minister directed the state police not to conduct raids or serve warrants in the night hours, except in cases of serious crimes.

A police spokesman said the directive was issued after a woman reached out to the UP chief minister on Twitter and complained about harassment faced by her family at the hands of local police at midnight over some dispute. The family complained of misbehaviour by police in Ashiyana police station area in Lucknow.



(With inputs from agencies)