Yogi Adityanath, Bhagwant Mann Condole Actor Satish Kaushik's Death

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his Punjab and Haryana counterparts, Bhagwant Mann and Manohar Lal Khattar, on Thursday offered condolences on the death of veteran actor-director Satish Kaushik.

Mr Kaushik, known for his immense contribution to the Indian film industry, died on Wednesday, informed actor Anupam Kher this morning.

"The demise of eminent actor and film director Mr. Satish Kaushik is extremely sad and an irreparable loss to the film world. May Lord Shri Ram give place to the departed soul in his holy feet and strength to the bereaved family members and his fans to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet today.

"May God give him a place in its divine feet and give strength to the family to bear this huge loss, Satish Kaushik will always be remembered for his unmatched acting and direction," Mr Khattar wrote on Twitter.

Mr Kaushik belonged to the Mahendragarh district of Haryana and was the chairman of the Haryana Film Promotion Board.

"The untimely passing of Satish Kaushik ji is very sad. Satish ji will always be alive in our hearts through your art," said Bhagwant Mann.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote in a tweet, "Shocked to learn about the passing away of Bollywood's legendary personality Mr #SatishKaushik. He was a wonderful actor, comedian, screenwriter, director & producer. My condolences to his loved ones in this difficult time."

Mr Kaushik, 67, reportedly died due to cardiac arrest.