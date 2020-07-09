Yes Bank Co-Founder Rana Kapoor's Assets Worth Rs 1,200 Crore Seized

Yes Bank case: Rana Kapoor was arrested in March and is in judicial custody (File photo)

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and his family's assets worth over Rs 1,200 crore, including properties in London, New York and Mumbai, have been seized by the Enforcement Directorate today under the anti-money laundering law. Properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan worth Rs 1,400 crore have also been seized by the probe agency.

Rana Kapoor and his family's properties include farmland and resorts in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa and a properties in Central London and New York. Rs 50 crore in fixed deposit has also been seized by the agency.

This is the first set of attachments by the agency in the case.

The agency has accused Rana Kapoor, his family members and others of using Yes Bank to extend big loans in exchange for "kickbacks" that the bank later turned into non-performing assets (NPA).

Both Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have already filed chargesheets in May and June respectively against Rana Kapoor and his family.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughter Roshini among others last month in connection with an alleged Rs 600 crore bribe received from scam-tainted DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan.

Officials also said properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan worth Rs 1,400 crore have also been seized as part of a provisional order issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This includes 12 apartments, land in Pune, properties in London, Australia and New York.

Rana Kapoor, 62, his wife and three daughters are among 13 accused named by the CBI in a spiralling investigation into bribery and money-laundering linked to Yes Bank, India's fourth largest private lender. Several raids were conducted in locations linked to the family and Rana Kapoor was arrested in March. He is currently in judicial custody.