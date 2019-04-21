Yasin Malik's Family Says He Unwell In Custody, Not Allowed To Meet Them

Separatist Leader Yasin Malik has been detained by NIA in a terror funding case.

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik's family said on Saturday that his health deteriorated after he went on a hunger strike to protest against his "illegal" detention by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in terror funding case.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, his family alleged that they were not allowed to meet him. They said he has been in a hospital for the past four days.

"We had gone to Jammu to meet him. When we reached there in the evening, we were told he was taken to Delhi. Since then, we are only in touch with his lawyer whose is also not being allowed to meet him. He had been on a hunger strike since April 10 and was admitted to a hospital on April 16. The jail authorities had not informed us about his health condition," they said.

In a statement, a JKLF spokesman said Yasin Malik is in a serious condition and is admitted to the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.

"After getting court permission, Yasin Malik's lawyer was contacted by NIA and asked to come to the said hospital. He started his hunger strike against the callous approach of NIA, a day after he was shifted to New Delhi and handed over to the agency," the spokesman added. He also warned the Centre of "serious consequences" if anything happened to Yasin Malik.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.