Yasin Malik Got All Legal Assistance Before Being Convicted: Amicus Curiae

Yasin Malik on May 10 had pleaded guilty and did not contest any charges levelled against him.

Separatist Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik got all legal assistance before he was convicted in a case relating to terror funding and spreading separatism in Kashmir Valley.

In fact, just after Yasin Malik was convicted by a special NIA court on May 19 he was made to speak to his family in Srinagar from Tihar jail.

"His wife is in Pakistan but he was made to speak to his family in Srinagar," Akhand Pratap, amicus curiae in the case, told NDTV.

In 2009, Yasin Malik married Pakistani artist Mushaal Hussein Mullick. They became parents to a girl named Raziyah Sultana in March 2012.

As per reports Ms Mullick has alleged that Yasin Malik has been kept in Tihar jail for the last three and a half years and has been denied legal access.

"This is not correct. Earlier, he was represented by advocate RM Tufail but then Mr Tufail met with some accident, that's when Yasin represented himself. I, on court's direction, have been appointed as amicus curiae," Akhand Pratap clarified.

Meanwhile, as per documents filed in court by Tihar Jail, Yasin Malik along with his family own 11 canal land in Anantnag. "House in Maisuma is also jointly owned by his family. On directions of the court, I met him in jail to get details regarding his finances," he added.

The National Investigating Agency also filed a report on the financial status of Yasin Malik where they also listed his Maisuma property.

"I met him three times in jail. Twice before sentencing and once after that. I explained to him the legal aspects of the case and the consequences of him pleading guilty but he was adamant that he will not contest charges," Akhand Pratap, a friend of the court, explained.

Yasin Malik in fact told the court that after renouncing weapons, he followed the Gandhian philosophy. "I have followed the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Since then, I have been practising non-violent politics in Kashmir," he said in court on Wednesday.

"I have worked with 7 Prime Ministers of the country and I have a legacy so while sentencing me please calculate the time which I have already spent in jail," Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik stated in open court when arguments on the quantum of punishment were going on in the special NIA court in Patiala House.

Yasin Malik was lodged in Tihar Jail number seven along with 14 other co-accused in the case.

Interestingly, his wife has asked Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to raise the matter at international forums.