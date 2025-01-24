"Wow": McLaren's Special Drive To Celebrate 50-Supercar Mark Thrills Internet

Imagine watching a supercar roar past you, its engine growling like thunder. That's what people in Udaipur experienced as global supercar brand McLaren organised a celebration drive to mark the milestone of 50 of its supercars in India. The event, which saw cars racing from Udaipur to Mount Abu, featured 11 McLaren owners, including actor Madhuri Dixit. It was flagged off by Dr Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, a member of the royal family of Mewar. As the supercars crossed sped past the iconic buildings and streets of Udaipur, the ground trembled due to the roar of the engine.

The drive featured a variety of McLaren's iconic models, including the 720S, GT, Artura and the rare 750S 60th Anniversary Edition, which was produced in a limited run of just 60 units.

For those watching, it wasn't just a race - it was a spectacle, a moment where luxury and adrenaline merged.

Social media users also posted enthusiastic reactions online. "Wow that's wonderful," commented one user.

Others posted heart emojis to show their love for McLaren supercars.

McLaren Automotive is a British-based New Zealand luxury automotive manufacturer based at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, England. The main products of the company are sports cars, which are produced in-house in designated production facilities. In July 2017, McLaren Automotive became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the wider McLaren Group, which is wholly owned by Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In India, the price of McLaren cars start from Rs 4.5 crore for the GT, while the most expensive McLaren (the newest model 750S) is priced Rs 5.91 crore.