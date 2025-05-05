World's 1st Rice Variety Using 21st Century "Genome Editing" Produced In India

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian scientists have created two climate-smart rice varieties via genome editing, boosting yield by 25% and conserving water. Released by Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, these non-GE crops promise enhanced production and reduced environmental imp

Indian scientists have made global history by producing two new climate-smart rice varieties using a 21st Century breeding technology called "genome editing". Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan released these varieties that give 25 per cent more yield and use less water.

Developed by scientists from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), New Delhi and the Indian Rice Research Institute, Hyderabad, these varieties are considered climate-smart and climate resilient.

With this, India became the first country in the world to develop Genome-Edited or GE rice varieties. The new paddy varieties have the potential for revolutionary changes in higher production, climate adaptability, and water conservation.

It Is Not GE Crop

The two new varieties incorporate no foreign DNA, so they are not genetically modified. Hence the apprehensions about GM foods does not apply in this case.

Benefits Of The New Varieties

Union Agriculture minister Mr Chouhan said, "These new crops will not only enhance production but will also yield positive results in environmental terms. It will save water and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, thereby lowering environmental pressure".

Mr Chouhan said this is a classic example of getting both benefits -- increased production and environmental conservation.

In future, there is a need for ensuring food security, increasing production, providing food for India and the world and making India the food basket of the world, he said.

Mr Chouhan also said, "We are proud that our efforts have led to the export of Rs 48,000 crore worth of Basmati rice annually." The new varieties are non-basmati rice.

Need For Demand-Driven Research

Hailing the achievement as a "golden day for India's agricultural research" Dr ML Jat, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Director General, ICAR, emphasised the importance of demand-driven research.

He highlighted the need to gather feedback from farmers about their specific requirements.

This approach, he said, will ensure that research outcomes are tailored to meet the needs of farmers and effectively provide them with the right solutions.

What ICMR Said

In a statement, Indian Council of Agriculture Research said its scientists have developed two-genome edited, climate resilient, improved rice varieties -- 'DRR Dhan 100 (Kamala)' and 'Pusa DST Rice 1' -- after receiving appropriate bio-safety clearance under India's simplified regulations for genome edited crops.

Cultivation of these varieties in about 5 million hectares of the recommended area will produce 4.5 million tons of additional paddy and greenhouse gas emissions will be reduced by 20 per cent (32,000 tons).

In addition, because the crop needs shorter time, water for three irrigations will be saved, which will amount to 7,500 million cubic meters, which can be used for other crops.

Development of these two varieties using genome-editing technology has paved the way of using this innovative method in other crops too for higher yields, climate resilience and improved quality to achieve the targets of Viksit Bharat.

"India Created Global History"

Indian scientists created "global history," asserted Dr C Viswanathan, lead scientist for the new rice, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi.

Prof Rajeev Varshney FRS, International Chair- Agriculture & Food Security, Director, Centre for Crop and Food Innovation, Murdoch University, Australia, told NDTV, "I applaud India's commitment to leveraging advanced biotechnological tools to enhance crop resilience, productivity, and sustainability, addressing the challenges posed by climate change and resource constraints with an ultimate objective to benefit its farmers".

Push For Genome Editing

Under the budget announcement 2023-24, the government of India had allocated Rs 500 crore for genome editing in agricultural crops.

Currently ICAR has initiated research programmes on genome editing for many crops, including oilseeds and pulses.

As the world grapples with an increasing demand for food, climate change, and growing biotic and abiotic stresses, the need for faster and more precise agricultural innovations has become more pressing than ever.

In response, the ICAR has launched a major initiative to harness genome editing for the development of improved crop, livestock, fish, and microbial varieties.

Genome editing, particularly the CRISPR-Cas technology, is being hailed as a breakthrough in precision breeding.

It enables scientists to make targeted changes in the native genes of living organisms, creating new and desirable traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Two key approaches -- Site Directed Nuclease 1 (SDN1) and Site Directed Nuclease 2 (SDN2) - produce genetically edited organisms that are considered indistinguishable from naturally occurring or conventionally bred mutants.

As such, they are exempt from the stringent bio-safety regulations under Rules 7-11 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The Research

Recognising the transformative potential of this technology, ICAR initiated genome-editing research project in rice back in 2018 under its National Agricultural Science Fund'.

Scientists selected two widely cultivated mega rice varieties - "Samba Mahsuri (BPT5204)" and "MTU1010 (Cottondora Sannalu)" which are grown over nine million hectares across India.

Samba Mahsuri is known for its fine grain quality and premium market value, but it falls short in terms of climate resilience.

With moderate yields of 4 to 5 tons per hectare, a long maturation period of 145-150 days, incomplete panicle emergence and vulnerability to pests, diseases, and climate stress, the variety presents clear targets for improvement.

MTU1010, on the other hand, is a high yielding early-duration variety (125-130 days) well-suited to Rabi season cultivation in southern India, but it too suffers from sensitivity to drought and soil salinity.

Through genome editing, ICAR scientists enhanced these varieties with better stress tolerance, improved yield, and climate adaptability, without compromising their existing strengths, and developed two new varieties 'Kamala' and 'Pusa DST Rice 1'.

The Institutional Biosafety Committee (IBC) of respective developing ICAR institutes approved the lines, and the Review Committee on Genetic Manipulation granted clearance on 31 May 2023 for classification under India's relaxed regulatory framework for SDN1 and SDN2 genome edits.

The initiative marks a significant step forward in India's efforts to ensure food security and sustainable agriculture in the face of mounting environmental challenges.

There is some concern about the Intellectual Property Rights of the technology which are being looked after and will be resolved in times to come.

Developed using the CRISPR-Cas9 system, these crops are free of foreign DNA and showcase impressive traits. "India's commitment to harnessing biotechnology for the benefit of small-holder farmers, inspiring global advancements," he said.

Shivraj Chouhan also introduced the "Minus 5 and Plus 10" formula, explaining it involves reducing the area of rice cultivation by 5 million hectares while increasing rice production by 10 million tons in the same area. This would free up space for cultivation of pulses and oilseeds.

Dr Satendra K Mangrauthia, rice breeder, Indian Institute of Rice Research, Hyderabad who helped develop the new rice variety, said, "They retain the same grain and cooking quality that makes Samba Mahsuri a consumer favourite".