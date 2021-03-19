On World Sleep Day, Nap Tips From Netizens

On World Sleep Day today, here's what celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is doing

Today is World Sleep Day. Sleep, snooze, shut-eye, nap, power nap...there are many more names one can give to this everyday 'activity' but it can be a very trying one for many of us. Sleep is probably the most uninteresting and banal thing in people's lives but getting a good, refreshing sleep can be a real challenge and affect health and how we behave with those around us. World Sleep Day is being celebrated since 2008 to create global awareness about the essention sleep that often is the source of good mental health.

World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before the Spring Equinox every year, Countries across the world hold various events on sleep and tries to make people aware about its importance. World Sleep Day focuses on sleep related issues, sleep awareness and education and help people who are sleep deprived.

A large number of people across the world - both is urban and rural areas - suffer from sleep deprivation everyday and it can vary from mild to severe.

Check out what netizens are doing on World Sleep Day:

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar posted: "Sshhhh, I'm recharging!..."

Here's a sleeping tip from the Rajasthan Royals team:

Here's how your "physical and emotional health" depends on sleep

Your physical and emotional health depends so much on how rested you are. Sleep is fundamental to a healthy mind and body – getting a good night's sleep can make a huge difference in your overall health. #WorldSleepDaypic.twitter.com/6sEULIPjom — Mental Health America (@MentalHealthAm) March 12, 2021

Sleep tip from an expert for those who snore.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) - too much snoring in night and low oxygen levels can lead to high BP/pulmonary HTN.Common in Obese individuals. Treating OSA by using CPAP machine to help breath or sometimes surgically can cure high BP. #OSA#WorldSleepDaypic.twitter.com/r0JQ4HS1s3 — Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy (@DrDeepakKrishn1) March 19, 2021

And what can be better than dozing off while reading...

Did you know, 76 percent of bedtime readers report being satisfied with their sleep quality versus 64% of non bedtime readers?



Build reading into your bedtime routine for #WorldSleepDay. 📖💤 pic.twitter.com/v0jLGz6Dyo — Scottish Book Trust (@scottishbktrust) March 12, 2021

Happy World Sleep Day!