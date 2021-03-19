On World Sleep Day, Nap Tips From Netizens

World Speep Day is observed every year on March 19. Here's what netizens are talking about a nap

On World Sleep Day, Nap Tips From Netizens

On World Sleep Day today, here's what celebrity chef Ranveer Brar is doing

Today is World Sleep Day. Sleep, snooze, shut-eye, nap, power nap...there are many more names one can give to this everyday 'activity' but it can be a very trying one for many of us. Sleep is probably the most uninteresting and banal thing in people's lives but getting a good, refreshing sleep can be a real challenge and affect health and how we behave with those around us. World Sleep Day is being celebrated since 2008 to create global awareness about the essention sleep that often is the source of good mental health. 

World Sleep Day is celebrated on the Friday before the Spring Equinox every year, Countries across the world hold various events on sleep and tries to make people aware about its importance. World Sleep Day focuses on sleep related issues, sleep awareness and education and help people who are sleep deprived.

A large number of people across the world - both is urban and rural areas - suffer from sleep deprivation everyday and it can vary from mild to severe. 

Check out what netizens are doing on World Sleep Day:

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar posted: "Sshhhh, I'm recharging!..."   

Here's a sleeping tip from the Rajasthan Royals team:

Here's how your "physical and emotional health" depends on sleep 

Sleep tip from an expert for those who snore.

And what can be better than dozing off while reading...

Happy World Sleep Day!