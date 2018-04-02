World Autism Awareness Day: Understanding The Autism Spectrum Disorder

World Autism Awareness Day: Autism a life-long condition that has no medical cure.

New Delhi: April 2 is marked as World Autism Awareness Day to raise awareness about people with autism throughout the world. Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) or Autism affects communication, impacting speaking, gesturing and listening. The person may have limited interests or repeated behaviour. In India, 1 in 89 children suffer from Autism Spectrum Disorder, show studies. People with Autistic Spectrum Disorder perceive the world differently. Once one learns about this neurological disorder, it is easier to break the stigma around it and help one understand and behave sensitively around an autistic person.