Woman Throws Acid On Former Lover's Wife In Madhya Pradesh

The victim has sustained severe wounds, said police (Representational)

A 34-year-old woman was booked for allegedly throwing acid on the wife of her former live-in partner in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Janakganj area here, Lashkar City Superintendent of Police Shiyaz KM told PTI.

The victim has sustained severe wounds and has been rushed to Delhi for advanced treatment, he said.

"Based on the victim's husband's complaint, we have booked the woman for throwing acid. Meanwhile, the accused has claimed the victim's 36-year-old husband raped her while they were in a live-in relationship since 2018," he said.

The acid incident and the rape allegation are being probed, the CSP said.

