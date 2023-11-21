Woman Kidnapped From Petrol Pump In Gwalior Found At Guna Hotel: Cops

The incident was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump. (File)

A college student from Datia in Madhya Pradesh who was kidnapped on Monday, has been found at a lodge, the police official said.



According to Senior Superintendent of Police of Gwalior Rajesh Singh Chandel, one, out of two accused has been caught from Lahar.

"The 19-year-old woman who was abducted near Naka Chandravadni petrol station in Gwalior yesterday has been found at a lodge in Guna. She was abducted by two motorbike-borne men. One of the men has been nabbed from Lahar," the SSP said on Tuesday.

Two police teams were formed to investigate the case.

The woman was kidnapped by two bike-borne persons while disembarking from a bus in broad daylight in the Jhansi Road area of Gwalior on Monday morning.

The incident occurred near a petrol pump under the jurisdiction of Jhansi Road police station in the district at around 9:30 am on Monday.

The whole matter was captured in the CCTV camera installed at the petrol pump.

Two youths arrived on a two-wheeler, made her sit on the bike and escaped from the spot.

As per the police, the woman is a resident of Bhind district and she came there with her family via bus.

"She stepped down from the bus at the Jhansi Road bus stand and during this, two youths on a motorcycle arrived there and took her away from the spot. The incident was captured in the CCTV footage and youths were seen making the girl sit on their bike in it," the official said yesterday.